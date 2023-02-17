By Michael Ovat- Awka

Less than 10 days to the forthcoming 2023 presidential polls, the Anambra State All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential campaign coordinator, Senator Mrs Margrey Okadigbo, has charged APC women in the state to intensify door-to-door mobilisation to woo voters as part of the strategies to deliver the candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Okadigbo gave the charge on Thursday in Awka at the interactive session with all the APC women leaders across wards and local government in the state.

She called on the women to do everything legally possible to ensure they deliver the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate Senator Kashim Shettima, and other APC candidates at the polls.

Senator Okadigbo noted that the party has reached a critical stage of the electioneering campaign. “The success of presidential rally was as a result of Ward mobilisation of the Party Members. We want to replicate the success of that Presidential Rally at Poll by making sure we (Women Leaders and Stakeholders) put everything in place to give our Candidate a resounding success,” she said.

“I will give every necessary support so that whatever we can do to charge our women to go out and canvas for votes, let us go all out and get it done.”

She maintained her determination to ensure women’s active participation in the 2023 general election and leadership of the country. “By your active participation, we will be able to identify the talents among you so that we can hunt those talents to help us build this party and country at large.’’

In his remark, Senator Emma Anosike, said the main objective of the interaction was to ensure women’s active participation in the 2023 general election and to deliver their polling units for the party in the election. He maintained that there will be a cash reward for every ward delivered in this election by the PCC.

On his part, Sir Azuka Okwuosa said “nobody needs to tell him the importance of women in the political process as women and Youths have the largest voting bloc in Nigeria.

“Women are less corrupt. So, I am challenging you to provide that leadership by giving your 100 per cent at the general election next week Saturday, for APC. I charge you to display the unique attribute that God has endowed in you so we can succeed. If you want to be relevant, deliver your unit and I believe you can,”. And there will be reward for all who did that,” he assured.

The State Woman Leader of the party, Mrs Maria Ejielo, in her welcome speech, noted that the APC women will be the bedrock of mobilisation and campaign for the party.





“Our strategy is top-notch and we will gather all the votes from every home, unit, ward, and local government to ensure the victory of APC and Aswiaju. “We know where the votes are and we will mobilise them to vote for our party,” She stated.

