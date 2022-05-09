2023: Insecurity sinking nigeria ― Peter Obi

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi on Monday said the insecurity in Nigeria was responsible for the daily sinking of the country and her economy.

Obi made the comment in Jalingo while playing host with Taraba State PDP delegates ahead of the party presidential primaries. He lamented that the situation was dragging the country into a failed state and needs immediate intervention.

He stated that the continuous killings and kidnapping in the country were fast killing the nation’s economy and that the People’s future would be forced to trade.

According to him, Nigerians need a leader that would change the narrative and reposition the country to a guaranteed future for its citizens.

“The insecurity is dragging Nigeria into a collapsed state, the national economy is sinking on a daily basis and we need to rescue the situation and change the narrative.

“The country’s situation now needs a president that understands the economy and is willing to handle insecurity to its drastic point, “we need to move from sharing formula to production formula for the nation to reclaim her giant status. Obi lamented.





Governor Darius Ishaku while commenting, expressed that Nigerians should either choose to leave in a Nigeria of promise that would transform their children’s future or a Nigeria of kidnapping that has thrown the people into a shamble without a future.

Ishaku described Peter Obi as an excellent man who is in the best place to fix Nigeria of the people’s dream.

Earlier, Dr Doyin Okupe, the director-general of the campaign, told delegates that they were in Taraba not to campaign for Peter Obi as a person but for a change and better Nigeria.

According to the DG, the aspirant has distinguished himself during his days as governor of Anambra state and has proven his leadership qualities that are capable of reclaiming the nation’s lost glory and building the desire of Nigerians.

