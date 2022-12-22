2023: Insecurity can’t stop us from holding elections anywhere ― FG

The federal government on Thursday reassured that despite the widespread insecurity around the country, it would not be deterred from conducting next year’s general elections nationwide.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, stated this while appearing on the 15th edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard media briefing series in Abuja.

He said not only would the government ensure the exercise takes place in every part of the country but it would be free, fair, and credible.

Asked how the government could cope in the conduct of the polls with the widespread insecurity, which he had graphically shown in his presentation, he said: “Yes. I’ve said it before, I want to repeat it now. This election is going to be conducted in all parts of the country and we want to assure Nigerians that it’s going to be hitch-free, it’s going to be fair and it’s going to be credible.

“What you see out there by these coward criminals will not deter us from conducting this election.”

Dingyadi spoke on his ministry’s effort to reposition the Nigeria Police Force to be “efficient, well-motivated, well equipped, people-friendly and improve its capacity to face modern-day security challenges.”

More details later…

