2023: INEC tells Kano journalists to be fair, unbias in their reportage

As the 2023 general elections is fast approaching, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has called on journalists in Kano to be fair and unbiased in their reportage in order to justify the ethic of the profession of being a watchdog of the society

This is just as the body disclosed that it has already issued a notice that it would conduct the next general elections in February 2023.

Kano Head, INEC Legal services, Suleiman Alkali made the appeal on Saturday in Kano while speaking at a one-day Sensitization Workshop organized by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists in Kano.

He said the role of media is critical to the stability and success of elections.

According to him, the “INEC expect from the press nothing short of objectively, unbiased and sincere reporting of the next General elections in Nigeria because all the competing parties are equal before us.”

Alkali however hinted that the position and recognition of Nigeria media as the fourth estate of the realm made its role critical to the survival or otherwise of a nation-state.”

“The case of Rwanda genocide is a clear reminder of how irresponsible press can make or mar a country’s stability, and in a brazen violation of ethics, one million life was lost.”He said

He then cautioned that for “Nigeria to continue to be safe and peaceful, ethical standards must be embraced in our reportage and programmes”, adding that “this remains a vital option to reposition the media in its rightful place as partners in progress “.

Speaking on the occasion, the State Commissioner for Information, Mallam Muhammad Garba, who was represented by the State NUJ Chairman, Abbas Ibrahim said “the Workshop for the Female Journalists was timely in the light of political activities as Nigeria journey towards its 2023 General elections.”

He called on participants to maximize the lessons and deployed the same in the discharge of their duties.

He added that the NAWOJ is a highly respected body that has continuously contributed immensely to educating the teeming masses as well as using their capacity in enhancing the profession.

