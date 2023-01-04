2023: INEC receives last consignment of BVAS

Ahead of the general elections, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has received the last consignment of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Okoye, the Commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; National Commissioners and senior officials of the Commission, received by the Officials of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) and airport security officials, were at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to receive the BVAS.

He noted that to “facilitate the smooth delivery of the machines, the Commission created four airport hubs in Abuja, Kano, Lagos, and Port Harcourt. Over the last four months, several flights delivered the BVAS to the designated airports for movement to States of the federation ahead of the elections. With the arrival of the last flight in Abuja yesterday, the Commission has now taken delivery of the required number of the BVAS for all the polling units in the country and extra machines in line with our contingency provisions for all critical election materials.”

INEC further thanked Nigerians who have expressed support for INEC for the introduction of modern technology to promote a credible electoral process.

“The Commission appreciates the support of all Nigerians in its determination to conduct free, fair, credible, transparent, and inclusive 2023 General Election facilitated by the deployment of technology.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE