2023: INEC must insist on BVAS to save PDP from riggers ― Gov Ishaku

Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku on Tuesday urged the Independent National Electoral Commision (INEC) to insist on the use of the Bimodal Voter accreditation System (BVAS) to save the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Nigerians from who he described as election riggers.

Ishaku stated this while speaking at the inauguration of the state PDP gubernatorial campaign council in Jalingo. He noted that the Osun governorship election was an indication that Nigerians are dearly in need of a PDP administration to reshape the country for better development and unite the people.

According to the governor, the PDP was out to save Nigerians from the untold hardship the APC government has subjected them to, and INEC must play her independent and credible part to save the nation’s unity and the PDP from election riggers. He also described the tribunal judgement against Governor Ademola Adeleke as a miscarriage of justice.

“While I call on every citizens of Taraba to stay clear from any form of election violence as the security would deal decisively with anyone caught in the act, I wish to state here that INEC must insist on the use of BVAS to save Nigerians and the PDP from election riggers.

“The Osun governorship election is a prove and an indication that Nigerians need a PDP administration to reshape the country and unite the people for better development. The Tribunal judgement against governor Adeleke is a miscarriage of justice, I call on the upper court to dismiss the irritating judgement.

“For us in Taraba, our campaign is going to be a door – door campaign and I believe that our physical projects would buy the people’s conscience to vote for Atiku as president, Agbu as governor and all the national and state houses of assembly candidates,” Ishaku stated.

Responding on behalf of the campaign council, Alhaji Amino Jika, the Director general of the council assured that the council would mentain the PDP status of winning in the state as it has done since 1999.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE