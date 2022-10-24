2023: Inauguration of APC Presidential Council, starting point to victory ― NPUN

A group, the National Professionals Union of Nigeria (NPUN), has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the successful inauguration of the party’s presidential campaign council (PCC), describing the exercise, which took place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, as a great feat and starting point in crushing all opposition at the polls in 2023.

The national chairperson of the Union, Comrade Cecilia Dimlong, made this remark while speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Lagos State.

She also hailed the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signposting a renewed hope for millions of Nigerians ahead of the 2023 General Elections, describing Tinubu’s campaign manifesto as a masterpiece that had the capacity to turn around the country’s fortunes.

Dimlong said the ruling APC had consistently demonstrated the unity of purpose and was poised to secure a victory that would consolidate the achievements of President Buhari in office.

This was just as the NPUN chairperson pointed out that the National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade, as well as other state coordinators and members of the Council who made it to the list of APC PCC, would propel the party to victory.

She noted that it was a glaring indication that professionals were ready to be part of the nation’s governance structure.

“What this, therefore, represents is the fact that the APC is well positioned to retain power going by the caliber of its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is not only a thoroughbred and seasoned administrator but a renowned political strategist.

“It is also a thing of pride that our renowned members in the APC Professionals Council, including our distinguished Director General, Hon. Seyi Bamigbade and others were enlisted in the membership of the APC Presidential Campaign Council,” she said.

“We at the National Professionals Union of Nigeria, NPUN are optimistic that it will be a successful outing that will help the APC consolidate on its achievements under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration,” she added.