By Johnkennedy Uzoma, Owerri

The Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC), Imo State chapter has commenced a grassroots campaign for peaceful, credible and non violence polls across the 27 council areas of the state.

This campaign is coming barely seven days to the nation’s 2023 general elections.

The former Chairman of PCRC in Imo State, Chima Chukwunyere disclosed this to newsman in Owerri Sunday that the measure is necessary to drastically tackle or possiblly eliminate youths involvement in such vices as thuggery, violence, and vote buying during the polls.

Chukwunyere who is also the Chief Servant of the Nigerian Hotels Association, Imo State chapter regretted that desperate power thirsty politicians had traditionally engaged most of the youths in unlawful practices during election to achieve their selfish ambition with disastrous consequences on the youths, their families and the nation at large.

He frawned that they set the wrong standard for the children who are the leaders of tomorrow adding that and the PCRC believes that they should be very careful of the foundation they lay for children so that they do not deviate from the path of moral rectitude.

He said that already they have prepared jingles, printed flyers alongside with vehicles bearing public address system.

He said that the campaign which would be sustained till the last stage of the elections would be extended to all communities and villeges.

He said: ” the publicity secretaries of the political parties taking part in the elections had been engaged in a Radio programme to further dissuade the politicians from usingg the youths for sinister purpose”.

The Chief Servant urged the Police and other security agencies to apprehend and prosecute politicians found guilty of thuggery and violence.

He said: “you cannot use the youth for thuggery and violence and at the same time discourage them from getting involved in such ills as examination malpractices” .





Chukwunyere hinted that the PCRC had extended her olive branch to traditional rulers, religious leaders, President General of various Town Unions in the state to be part of the exercise.