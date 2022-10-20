2023: I’m most qualified as next Rivers Governor, says Magnus Abe

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has again explained that he should be the next occupant of the Rivers State Government House the Brick House.

According to the two-time Senator who represented the Rivers South-East Senatorial District, he is the most qualified to be the next governor of the state based on merit, competence and experience.

Addressing Ogoni Community at Ogbunabali in Port Harcourt City Local government area during the General Meeting/Grand Reception organized in his honour, Abe stated that considering his past services to the people of the state, he ought to be voted on the bases of merit, saying that he was a person whose record shows the dependability and the trust that can produce value for the growth of the state.

He said: “I have served this state as minority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly. I was voted the best legislator of that era, I have served this state as Commissioner for Information.

“In the history of Rivers State, I am the only Commissioner for Information that has been voted the best in the history of Rivers State no other person. I have served this state as Secretary to the Government of Rivers State.

“I left an unblemished record; it is stated and has been said publicly and otherwise that in my own time as Secretary to Government, the government ran better than any other time, I was secretary to the security council, and the records are there.

“I have served this state and my senatorial district, as a two-time senator in the senate, the record is there and I supported the people of my constituency evenly.

“I no look say you come from Ogoni, you come from Opobo, you come from this or that, I served the people as their friend, as their father and their senator. I was a senator for the Opobo people, I was a senator for the Oyigbo people, I was a senator for the Khana people, I was a senator for the Eleme people, I was a senator for the Gokana people, I served them evenly.

“So by the records when they say somebody is supporting education, it’s not because there is election that I’m supporting education, I have always supported education that is also on record. If they say I support merit and fairness in doing things, that is my record.

“So of all of us that are contesting, when it comes to the history of Rivers state, nobody has contributed better and therefore the vote of merit, give it to me”.