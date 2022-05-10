2023: I’m equipped with experience, knowledge than any other for the job ― Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that he remains the most qualified person to occupy the position of president of the country, come the 2023 General Elections, having traversed various offices, including the executive and legislature, among others which equipped him with the knowledge and experience on how to govern the country better.

Saraki, a two-term former governor of Kwara State, made this assertion on Monday while addressing party delegates in Lagos, saying Nigeria which, according to him, is currently faced with a high rate of unemployment, and no investment, while most of the available money is used to service loans, deserves a president they can be proud of and would earn respect when he stands before world leaders.

Besides, the former Senate president, who described himself as more of a Lagosian, said Nigeria as a nation at this point in time deserves a president that can unite the nation, positing that “without unity, the country is not making progress.”

Senator Saraki, who was accompanied by former National Chairman of PDP, Alhaji Kawu Baraje; Senator Solomon Ewuga, Hajia Buka Lawal, Prince Lekan Olateru-Olagbegi and Yusuf Olaniyonu, among others, maintained that Nigeria needed a president who has the capacity to lead the nation, saying none of the aspirants possessed such credentials than him.

According to Saraki, having been opportune to be a two-term governor, doubled with the position of Chairman, Governors Forum and later as Senate President, placed him in better stead in terms of capacity and knowledge on how to run the country effectively.

“Experience is the ability to trend above people, if you want to unite a country, you must have the capacity to do this. Having been the president of the Senate, many times the executive tried to remove me, some said they were unable to remove me because I was in a bond, but it is not that. It was because I am a team player. It was because I was sharing power with people. It was because my colleagues’ had confidence in me, and being a leader fighting for the good of Nigeria.





“If I am elected as the president of Nigeria I will be necessarily available,” he said.

“Today in Nigeria, as you all know, there is a high rate of unemployment, there is no investment, no job. The country is broke, the majority of that money is used for service loans, which means government alone cannot bring development.

“You need a president that when he stands among leaders of the world, you will be proud to say that is my president. You want world leaders to have confidence in your president.

“More importantly, you need a president that has the courage to save this country, a leader that can not stand, that cannot move the nation, cannot give us this result,” he added.

The former Senate president said he had demonstrated having the clout to stand for what he believed in, describing himself as the s solution provider, and pointing out that he set his target and go out to achieve it.

“I believe that, if you give me your support, I will become the president of Nigeria and I will run Nigeria better,” he said.

Speaking further, Saraki promised to put an end to subsidizing fuel consumed in the country, saying he would rather channel such money to improve the health sector, just as noted that it was most important to secure the country as it was moving towards disintegration.

He, therefore, urged the delegates not to be swayed by whatever other aspirants might offer them to vote for them but should allow their conscience to guide them in whatever they do.

The former Senate president, who identified himself as a Lagosian, having grown up in Lagos and earned his living there, enjoined the delegates not to share their votes but that all should be cast for him as “your own,” even as he expressed his resolve to join hands to win Lagos for PDP, come 2023.”

“I am your own, this is one you can reach. I would ensure that come 2023, we would take over Lagos State. Let me appeal to you, I am your own, let us work together to ensure we win at the Federal and the state. Together we can make this country better.

“I am entrenched here in Lagos and my interest is yours. I don’t want you to share votes, let all your votes be for me,” Saraki charged.

“Let us look at the future, it is not what people drop that is important, but let us make Nigeria better. Let us work together to make sure we make it at the Federal and Lagos State level as the unity of purpose is required to win election in the state,” he further charged.

Senator Saraki, however, assured women and youths of getting much attention if he succeeds in his plan of becoming the president of Nigeria, come 2023.

