2023 : I’ll reinstate sacked 313 traditional rulers laid off by El Rufai ― NNPP guber candidate

The New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna State, Senator Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi has said he would reinstate 313 traditional rulers laid off by Governor El Rufai’s administration.

He noted that laying off the village heads and district heads by the APC administration in the state was ill-timed when the state is bedevilled with insecurity challenges.

Senator Hunkuyi made this known in Kaduna during an interactive session with newsmen on Friday.

According to him, the issue of security needs a community-based approach, saying,” you can just overnight sack 313 traditional rulers who were close to the people.

“The previous government that created them did so to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state. I will reinstate the sacked 313 traditional rulers, he stressed.

On sacked teachers, he said” I will not promise to reinstate them because I believe so many of them must have been retired by now. The same with sacked civil servants. But I assure you we are going to look into cases of injustice. For those whose salaries and pensions were not paid, we will look into their issues.

Commenting on the state of the Nation, the former Senator of the 8th Assembly noted that the APC has failed Nigerians with its economic policies and Nigerians would pay the party back by voting the party out of power in 2023.

“I’m talking not only as a politician but I’m talking as a realist. I told you structures don’t win elections, goodwill does win elections. Go to your village and ask the people, APC has lost the election because they have lost the confidence of the people.”

“As far as I’m concerned, that helps my situation, that helps my party, that helps the Nigerian people because you cannot finish wrecking the economy of a nation the way APC does and today, come with the issue of religious fanatism. It won’t work, it can’t work, it is not correct, it won’t sail through.”

Hunkuyi who contested for the position of Governor in 2003 also posited that “Fact of the matter is that Muslim or Christian today, you’ve to eat and to eat, you require food.

