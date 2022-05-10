2023: I’ll not be a regional president ― Bala Muhammed

Bauchi State Governor and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bala Muhammed said he will not be a regional president if elected president of Nigeria.

Bala gave the assurance on Tuesday in Jalingo while consulting the Taraba state (PDP) delegates, explained that his career has place him in the position that made him understand Nigeria better than any other good aspirant in the PDP.

The presidential aspirant told delegates at the event that the country’s situation demands the immediate intervention of the PDP to save the nation and her people from total collapsing

Bala disclosed that, in an event of fair process that may not favours him for another credible Nigerian in the PDP that can appeal the minds of all Nigerians and return the country’s lost glory and reputation with total eradication of the growing insecurity and hunger, he would do all within his reach to ensure the candidate emerge victorious at the general election.

He lamented the sectionalism and tribal sentiments displayed in the Buhari led (APC) government that has divides Nigerians and inject the spirit of no trust amongst the people.

“I wish to advise you the delegates to chose wisely. Our country is in danger of total collapsing and the PDP is the only solution for nation’s rescue.





“The APC has divided the country and the people, the insecurity has taken it highest pick because Nigerians are no longer together. The PDP need to immediately rescue the country from where it’s heading to, Nigeria is the only country we have and we can’t allow it collapse as targeted by the APC”. Bala appealed.

Governor Darius Ishaku in his response said, a country without security and economy was next to a banana republic.

He described Bala Muhammed as an excellent leader that Nigerians need to use as a tool to reposition the country to her better days for a prosperous society.

Earlier, Dr. Agbo Emmanuel the campaign (DG), told delegates that the PDP were looking for the best candidate that would wrestle power from the failed APC and return the country to her better days for more development.