2023: I’ll end banditry, improve security if elected — Atiku

“With your vote, you will expunge them. I promise to restore peace and security in Nigeria”

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said a PDP-led Federal Government will end banditry in Zamfara State.

Atiku, who was in Gusau on Monday for a campaign rally, also promised to reconstruct Bakalori Dam to aid irrigation farming in the state. He noted that apart from Borno and Yobe states, Zamfara State has paid dearly for the spate of insecurity in the country, which he blamed on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

“They brought insecurity, poverty, and disunity; our youth are not going to school because teachers are not paid in secondary and tertiary institutions.

“With your vote, you will expunge them. I promise to restore peace and security in Nigeria. I have done it in the past (and) I see no reason why with your support and backing, by the grace of God, there won’t be peace in Nigeria,” the PDP candidate asserted.

He promised to work with the state government to revitalise the closed-down textile companies, adding that businessmen would be supported with capital to open and go into textile production for job generation. “We will open (closed) borders because it is not in line with the law. Our borders are closed while others are open; there is no justice in this,” he noted.

The vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa expressed confidence that PDP would secure over 80 per cent of votes in Zamfara State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say





NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday expressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry

BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts

THE Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has prohibited cash withdrawals from accounts belonging to the federal, state and local governments, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)…

Tears As Boundary Adjustment Reawakens Old Hostilities Between Gombe, Adamawa States

The recent communal clash between the Waja and Lunguda communities of Gombe and Adamawa states has reawakened bad blood over boundary adjustment. The Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU…

EDITORIAL: Legacy: Buhari’s Plea To Nigerians

In his Christmas message last month, President Muhammadu Buhari pleaded with Nigerians of voting age to be wary of candidates who could not move Nigeria forward. Noting that the joyous season of the birth of Jesus Christ coincided with the period of campaigns that would usher in a new administration in the country…