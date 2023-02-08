By: Jacob Segun Olatunji – Abuja

Ahead of the general elections, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has approved the setting up of an Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Team for deployment across the states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Abuja, to identify, analyze and mitigate threats, as well as carry out on-the-spot assessment and appraisal of the security emplacements ahead of the polls

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

According to the statement, this was ” In furtherance of the Inspector-General of Police drive for safe, secured, and credible general elections as well as ensure adequate security coverage before, during and after the 2023 general elections”,

The statement added that “the IGP has similarly appointed the Vice President (INTERPOL) and Head, National Crime Bureau (NCB), AIG Garba Baba Umar, as the National Coordinator of the team of experienced and seasoned Police Officers with vast knowledge in election security management, to be assisted by other team members including the AIG Force Secretary, AIG Habu Sani, CP Election Monitoring, CP Basil Idegwu, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi'”.

According to it, “the team also comprise 7 other Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 30 Chief Superintendents of Police, and 16 Strategic Officers of other ranks.

The statement further added that the IGP, while reiterating the commitment of the Police to ensuring that the elections were safe, secure, credible, and in line with global best practices, urged the team to, amongst other things, ensure the propriety of deployments, give real-time coverage of the electoral process, and safeguard against hostile external and internal influence using INTERPOL, anti-cybercrime and intelligence tools and assets of the Nigeria Police Force.

Continuing, the IGP reaffirmed the establishment and viability of the Electoral Offences Desks domiciled at the State Criminal Investigation Departments (SCID) of all commands across the nation headed by the Assistant Commissioners of Police in charge of the SCID.

According to the statement, the Electoral Offences Desk “is saddled with the responsibility of collating, investigating and prosecuting all matters relating to electoral offences nationwide”.

It added that the Police boss called on well-meaning Nigerians, international communities, and all stakeholders to support the NPF teams in all areas, particularly on intelligence sharing and regular engagements, to achieve success in the 2023 General Elections.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE