2023: IGP kicks start 3-day security summit in Ibadan Monday

As part of efforts at ensuring a hitch-free general election in 2023, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali will on Monday kick start a “3-Day Election Security Management Workshop Series” in the South-West Zone of the country in Ibadan, Oyo state.

The workshop with the theme, “The 2023 General Elections: Enhancing National Security Capacity for a secure and Credible Electoral Process in Nigeria”, will run from Monday 29th till Wednesday 31st August 2022 at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Oloyo village, Ona-Ara local government area, Oyo State.

The programme which is designed to raise the level of sensitization and security awareness will have in attendance relevant stakeholders involved with the process.

