2023: IGP deploys five gunboats, naval chief commends police

As part of the efforts to ensure a hitch-free election in 2023, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, has ordered the deployment of five gunboats in different parts of Nigeria .

Also, the Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, who joined the IGP for the commissioning of the boats in Lagos on Friday, commended the police for their efforts at ensuring security of lives and property in Nigeria.

The IGP said that the new gunboats would also be used for the distribution of electoral materials and movement of personnel for the forthcoming elections

He particularly said that the gunboats would be deployed to riverine areas in the South-Western part of Nigeria .

The police boss stated that the increase in human activities along the waterways would also bring about increase in criminalities on the country’s waters

The Nigeria Police Force boss, while speaking with journalists after the commissioning, said: “We are in the ember month which is also a volatile period.

“Aside from this, we are also approaching the 2023 general elections. These newly-acquired gunboats will go a long way in ensuring that the police deliver on their constitutional responsibility, which is to maintain law and order in all parts of the country. We are going to deploy the gunboats for election duties. ”

“The Marine Police has come a long way since its creation. It is operational in about 22 states with navigational waters, coastal states and the Lake Chad basin.

“The Marine Police has helped in combating violent crimes like sea robberies, piracy, kidnapping and other crimes along the water channels.”

Admiral Gambo commended the efforts of the IGP, saying that the presence of the police on the country’s waterways would add to curb criminalities on the country’s waterways.

