2023: Ignore poster bearing my name, photo ― Oyinlola

A former Osun State governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has asked Nigerians to ignore a poster being circulated online falsely showing him as contesting for the 2023 presidential election.

Oyinlola, in a statement on Thursday morning, said his attention had been called to the said poster which he affirmed was made by persons he did not know and who did not consult him before doing so.

“I ask Nigerians to ignore the poster. I have nothing to do with it. I do not know the motives of those who made it. Those who made it were either idle or mischievous. They cannot manufacture an ambition for me,” Oyinlola said.

He thanked his friends in Abuja and in the other places who called his attention to the development.

