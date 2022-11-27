2023: Ibadan North diocese bishop appeals to Nigerians on peaceful conduct of election

As the 2023 general election is fast approaching the lord bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Anglican communion, Rt Reverend Williams Aladekugbe has appealed to Nigerians on peaceful conduct of 2023 general elections.

He noted that in the process of selecting the right set of leaders for the next years , Nigerians must exercise peace in order to achieve a free, fair and credible election.

Aladekugbe said this during the 9th Diocesan cleaners Harvest thanksgiving service held on Saturday at the St Peters Aremo , Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The event also witnessed the conferment of merit award on 18 Nigerians and award of honour on 12 others . While it also witnessed the commissioning of renovated gate house and and Inauguration of Godwin Adebayo Ogunlowo Music house donated by the family of late venerable Godwin Ogunlowo in memory of their late father .

He said” as we hold the 9th Diocesan cleaners thanksgiving today, I here by use this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians on peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in a bid to select the right set of leaders .

Speaking on the theme of the event, “ Harvest of upward movement “ stated that the theme is meant to preach about not being complacent but moving forward spiritually

He said it is also meant for Christians is that they should not rest on their oasis but should move out to evangelize to win more souls for God.

“We give thanks to God Amighty today on this 9th edition of the Diocesan cleaners harvest thanksgiving service which serve as the first one of its kind since my I emerge as the bishop of the diocese , today’s theme talks about not being complacent , moving forward structurally ,financially , materially and in all ways that makes a man , what it means to Christians is that they should not rest on their oasis but move out and evangelize and win more souls for God “, he stated .

In his sermon , Bishop elect, Oke-Ogun Diocese , Very Reverend Andrew Adebiyi , charged Christians on the need to move forward and reject stagnancy just as he wanted Israelite in the Bible to move forward to Canaan land.

Adebiyi urged Christians to have a positive mindset about their ability to achieve their goals, he advised on not looking back at challenges faced to move forward in life.

He however advised Christians on the need to obey God’s call and as well love one another .

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, one of the awardee, Oyo Gubernetorial candidate of the New Nigeria People’s party , NNPP , Engineer Joshua Popoola , appreciate the church for his recognition of his commitment to serve to humanity adding that he dedicated the award to God who gave him the opportunity to contribute to the society.

Popoola stated that the award his a clarion call for him to render more humanitarian service to the people .

Also speaking journalists another awardee at the event, Chairman Crimson School and Chairman Velluto Rosso Hotel , Otunba Oluwole Owabumowa , appreciate the diocese for the award adding that the award is a important one to his life .