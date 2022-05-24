2023: I will run participatory government — Gov Umahi

Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has promised to run a participatory government when elected president.

He said the government will develop policy frameworks that will enhance the physical and social environment and thereby tackle corruption and insecurity in the country.

Umahi stated this during his consultation meeting with Imo State APC delegates at the party Secretariat, Owerri today on Tuesday.

According to Umahi, he “will deepen the tenets of the government of the people, by the people and for the people; a government that is visionary, accountable, resourceful, and committed to the advancement of the socio-economic well-being of the people of the nation.”

He regrets that Nigeria has been facing developmental challenges culminating from leadership neglect, injustice and exclusivity in governance.

Umahi however called on Nigerians to bring on board a president with proven records of performance than those that make vain promises and lack the discipline, moral rectitude and mental resources to walk the talk.





“We shall address squarely the problems that deter the growth of our economy, especially through the creation of critical infrastructure and manpower development; including power, industrialization, road & railways development, agro and tech-based innovations, digital economy, quality and accessible education and healthcare for all strata of our people, solid mineral and agricultural development, job creation, youth and women empowerment, nation-building and national unity.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We shall raise the human capital base of our population and engage them to be productively beneficial in the development of our economy. We shall deepen the cause of nation-building through good governance built on fairness and justice for all.

“As a governor, I have in-depth knowledge of the peculiar problems of every state and local government area and the comparativeness of their competencies. We shall establish a development template that will turn around the fortunes of Nigeria.

“Events have shown that the destiny of this country is in our hands. I, therefore, present my profile and credentials to you, with a sincere heart to anchor a macrocosm of the microcosm of my performance as governor of Ebonyi State.

“I believe that going forward at this point in our history; we need men and women of proven capacity, track records of performance and fear of God. We need a bridge builder and a leader with professional skills and administrative ingenuity to take our nation to the next level in democratic governance as president come 2023.

“With what I have put in place in Ebonyi State as governor, I believe that with your support, blessings, endorsement and prayers, I will by God’s special grace, make Nigerians proud as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

“I, therefore, with a deep sense of humility, count on you and the goodwill of your support to enable me to secure the presidential nomination under our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), contest and win the 2023 presidential election.”