2023: I will run all-inclusive govt, Uba Sani tells Southern Kaduna Pastors

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has pledged to run an all-inclusive government if voted into power in the forthcoming general elections slated for 2023.

He made this known while speaking at the Pastors Congress organized by the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, a group of principal spiritual fathers across all the churches domiciled in Southern Kaduna on Thursday.

“When voted into power, we will run an all-inclusive government that will be just, equitable and fair to all irrespective of religious and ethnic beliefs or political inclinations, he had told the congress.

He also stressed that “We will run a participatory and responsive government that ensures no one is left behind.

Senator Uba further said that “as a detribalised and equitable leader, l am pleased to notify this important gathering that 3 out of the 5 appointees working directly with me presently at the National Assembly are Christians, and the person occupying the most sensitive position is a native of Southern Kaduna and a daughter of Mrs Charity Shekari”.

Giving the account of his stewardship in the Ninth National Assembly as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen Uba said he is the Senator with the highest number of bills in the Senate by sponsoring 31 bills with 7 of bills already passed and 2 assented by the President.

“It is on record that l sponsored the State Police bill on the floor of the National Assembly with the ultimate purpose of bringing to an end the challenge of insecurity facing us as a nation.” He said.

On constituency projects, Sen Uba Sani said “l lobbied for the construction of the Faculty of Engineering at the new site of Kaduna State University (KASU) worth over N4billion through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This is in addition to the provision of a state-of-the-art Information and Communication Technology (ICT) through the National Communication Commission (NCC) at the College of Education, Gidan Waya, though as a Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District“.

Through oversight role, he said that “l supported an intervention of N200 billion to small and peasant farmers to improve agriculture and food security, alleviate poverty among our people and improve the economy of the nation. I also sponsored the equipping of 7 primary health centres across the 7 Local Government Areas l represent”.

Also speaking at the event, the leader and Chairman of the event, Apostle Emmanuel Kure said the event was primarily organised to engage with all the gubernatorial candidates seeking to lead Kaduna State with justice, equity and fairness.

