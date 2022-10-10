2023: I will never support Abiodun’s re-election ― Senator Ibikunle Amosun

Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has vowed not to support Prince Dapo Abiodun’s governorship ambition which was the case in 2019.

He, however, promised to campaign for the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye in the next election.

Amosun currently representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly stated during an interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC Yoruba, on Monday, that he would equally support the emergence of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Amosun recently boasted that he would ensure that Abiodun did not return to the office for the second time in office.

Amosun said, “I don’t hide behind one finger to fight. Biyi Otegbeye is the person I am supporting and ADC is the party.

“For the presidential poll, I can assure you, both right, left and centre, we are supporting one person (Tinubu).”

He insisted that the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, whom he backed in 2019, clearly won the election, saying those behind the election of Abiodun had since apologized to him for their misdeeds.

The former governor said, “You know clearly my stand on this matter, just wait very soon, you will hear from us. My stand is where I stand, I am not in support of this administration, he must be removed.”

