2023: I will fight insecurity, youth unemployment ― Taraba ADC Rep candidate

Taraba state candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), for Takum/Donga/Ussa and Yangtu special development area for the House of Representatives seat, Hon. Solomon Tertsua-Peter on Monday pledged to work with relevant stakeholders in the constituency to end insurgence in the area and create job opportunities for youth.

Tertsua made the pledge while speaking to journalists in his village in the Donga local government area of the state, he said that he was moved by the persistent banditry activities and the growing youth unemployment to contest for the seat after thinking about the negative effects of the situation in the constituency.

He pledged to work with stakeholders in the area to promote peace and harmony among the diverse ethnic groups in the constituency for the development of the area.

“For over time, people-oriented and people-centered representation has eluded the people of my constituency.

“As a young and pragmatic leader who has maintained close touch with the people, I know the problems and the needs of the people of Kpambai in Ussa and Tunari in Donga. I feel the spirit of abandonment of the people of Chanchanji and the border challenges of the Manga community who are constantly being attacked by Cameroonians.

“My primary responsibility as a lawmaker if elected will be to enact legislation that will address these problems and advance the development of my constituency as well as carry out oversight functions to promote good governance.

“I shall encourage modern agricultural practice for farmers and create a steady market for their products by linking them with companies that need their products.

“My youth focus agenda will see to the establishment of an ICT hub in the constituency to train young people in ICT skills and empower our women and youths generally with life-changing skills.

“I want our people to be aware that my decision to contest for the election is not to enrich myself after all, but is to ensure possible development that is being hampered by insecurity and the alarming rates of unemployed youth. I want my constituents to understand and chose the part of building a greater future for the people to thrive.

“I will also open up rural access roads in the constituency to ease the movement of agricultural produce to the markets and improve access to health care facilities for the people,” he said.

He also appealed for peaceful campaigns among political parties as the aim of leadership was solely for the citizen’s development.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE