2023: I will create jobs, fight insecurity if elected president of Nigeria ― Amaechi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Rotimi Amaechi, has reiterated his commitment to address unemployment and vigorously fight crime and criminality to a halt if elected President of Nigeria in 2023.

Speaking recently during a visit to the Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council at the Palace of HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo Agada, the 10th, Ibenanaowei of the Ekpetima Kingdom in Yenagoa said the rising cases of criminality in the country were necessitated by the high level of unemployment.

Amaechi also met with party delegates in the State and solicited their support in the forthcoming Presidential primaries.

Addressing the Traditional Rulers, Amaechi said, “For me, the solution to crime is to give people responsibility and make them have a source of revenue. Once people have a source of income, crime will reduce.

“So, the solution to crime is to create jobs and create a source of revenue because if you don’t create that source of revenue for them, they would create for themselves, if you don’t grow an economy that accommodates the people, that is inclusive and accommodates everybody, somebody who isn’t part of that economy will create one for himself.”

Amaechi who also identified land reclamation as a key factor in the development of Bayelsa State disclosed that he would massively reclaim land to attract development in the region.





“Your Majesty, I’m from the Niger Delta, I know the problem of the Niger Delta and I governed one of the States of the Niger Delta. So I come to you with the full knowledge of the Niger Delta with one who has governed the Niger Delta”.

According to a statement from Amaechi’s media, the Aspirant said “If, given the opportunity to be President of Nigeria, I will reclaim land in Yenagoa to enable the people of Bayelsa own lands with the support of the federal government. Your Majesty, I am home and I want your blessings, I want you to talk to our people to support me to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I assure you that if given the opportunity to serve our country, there shall be changes and there will be progress. I assure you that you’ll be of special interest to the Federal Government,” Amaechi said.

In his remark, Chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo Agada the 10th said, “We are delighted to have you. You are an aspirant who has come to do the needful and become the candidate of APC and the President of Nigeria. You are our son, I have never seen a resume or profile of your type. Two times Speaker, two times Governor and two times Minister, we must give you the needed support.

“When you became Governor, I admired the way you faced the security challenges in Rivers State and brought everything to control, your pedigree, your profile says a lot,” he said.

Similarly, the Bayelsa State APC Chairman, Chief Dennis Otiotio, said they were happy to welcome Amaechi because he stood for them in their days of challenges.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome our leader, our big brother to Bayelsa State. Rivers and Bayelsa are one, so when we have a son of Rivers State, he’s also a son of Bayelsa. We are happy to receive you here because at the beginning of the formation of APC, you were there, when Bayelsa State was having challenges, as Governor you were there for Bayelsa State APC and that is why we are here to happily welcome you.

“You don’t need to campaign to the Bayelsa State statutory delegates because we know your record as two time Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, we know your record as two-term Governor of the State and we also know your record as two time Minister of Transportation,” Otiotio said.

