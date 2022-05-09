2023: I will abide by PDP’s decision on zoning ― Bala Mohammed

By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
Bala Mohammed. FILE PHOTO

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections and Governor of Bauchi State, Alhaji Bala Mohammed, has said that as a democrat he will obey and accept the party’s supremacy in choosing its flag-bearer for 2023 presidential elections.

Mohammed stated this in an interview after his visit to the Niger State’s Secretariat of the PDP in Minna on Monday where he met with the party delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

He emphasized that the party is supreme and its decision must be obeyed, noting that he will abide by the party’s discretion but will present himself before the party elders, members and Nigerians for them to take their decision on who will lead them.

“I am a democrat and it is not a do or die affairs, I am just presenting myself for the party whose leaders have the discretion to choose who ever they want and must be accepted,” he said.

Governor Bala Mohammed explained that zoning is not a problem but a formula to bring dissolution of power between the federation units to ensure equity and justice that is commendable.

“I am a general in politics and nothing is wrong for having plan B and C because I always have plans not only for myself but also for my followers, campaign directors and others as well,” the governor said.

He stated further that zoning is in the party’s constitution which was deliberately aimed at ensuring peace, equity and justice, hence it must be abide by members who believes in the supremacy of the party.

