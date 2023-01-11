2023: I’ll restore Taraba lost glory, end insecurity ― PRP guber candidate

Taraba state governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Engr. Josiah Wukari Wasa on Wednesday promised to restore the lost glory that Taraba was hitherto known for, and ensure the spate of insecurity in the state becomes a history.

Wasa made the promise while interacting with journalists in Jalingo, he expressed that his decision to be governor of Taraba was to ensure possible unity among the people that would attract development for the people.

According to the PRP candidate, the disunity among the people of the state, inflicted by the PDP government has taken Taraba behind the global contention for development in the cycle of other states in the country.

“The disunity among people of the state has brought nothing but setbacks in all sectors of development. My decision to be governor of Taraba is to ensure possible unity among the people that would attract development for the people.

“I believe that tackling insecurity would be easy if the people are united. I would make available programs that would have a direct bearing on the women and youth, I will also ensure the revival of our local industries and harness the untapped natural resources to boost revenue for greater development of Taraba state.

“I have already mapped strategies to build a fortified relationship with security agencies to stop the reckless killings and kidnappings in the state and pave way for development to thrive. My desire is to make every average citizen of the state be comfortable in every sector of development that he or she engages in.

“The PDP government in the state has taken Taraba behind the global contention for development in the cycle of other states in the country. Taraba is behind in every aspect of development, I would restore the state’s fortune if elected governor in the next coming governorship election.

“I want to appeal and encourage everyone to vote for PRP from president to members of the house of assembly, considering the fact it is the only Party that would liberate Nigerians from the sorrowful situation currently being experienced in the country” The guber candidate promised.