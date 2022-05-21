2023: I have more experience in governance than  Yahaya Bello, says Amaechi

Latest News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja
More experience Amaechi, FG inaugurates governing boards of NPA, APC presidential primaries, Amaechi in Edo, Amaechi declares loyalty to Buhari, APC presidential ticket: Don’t play ethnic politics, Amaechi urges Oyo APC exco, I will end insecurity in Nigeria, Transport University of Daura , Nigeria ready to release funds for MOWCA Maritime Bank, Attack on Abuja-Kaduna train, Lekki deep seaport , Lekki port increased pace of work, Amaechi woos foreign investors , water accidents around magazine point , Strike: Railway workers, Transport minister meeting deadlocked, Transportation minister defends budget , award of ICTN contract, Wreck removal will open maritime sector , NIMASA salary increment request, Buhari to flag-off, Nigerian ports like a 'madhouse, FG to commence Kano-Kaduna railway, Nigeria accounts for 75per cent, Amaechi inaugurates panel on NPA, FG to establish Maritime Resource Centre in Plateau, Customs to remove obstructing structure, 35per cent affirmative policy, Amaechi greets CCECC at 40, Amaechi Kano-Maradi rail line, port development will increase, 60 percent of railway workers, waiver for foreign vessels, FEC, ban on barge operations, CRCC $50m transportation University, CRCC, a gift, $500m China loan, loans, Amaechi, probe, FG, Amaechi, NIMASA, NPA board, train service, transportation university, safe anchorage, saa, APM Terminals, apapa gridlock, maritime in 2021
Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Former Minister of Transportation and presidential aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC),  Rotimi Amaechi has said that  Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello should withdraw his presidential ambition for him because he has more experience than the governor.

The former Governor of Rivers State and his entourage which included former Army Chief, Gen. Buratai were in Kogi State on Friday to garner the support of Kogi APC delegates ahead of the presidential primaries of the party.

Speaking at the Government House, Lokoja, Amaechi called on the delegates to prevail on governor Bello to step down his ambition for elderly people like him.

He said though Bello is qualified to contest for the presidency, but he’s still young and should make way for him to become the party flag bearer.

“This is the 28th state I will be visiting. I can no longer be called one of the APC aspirants because I have become the leading aspirant”, he said.

Amaechi further said that he deserved the ticket ahead of other aspirants, “I was Speaker at the age of 34, Governor at the age of 42, and a minister in my early 50s. I have acquired the needed experiences to lead Nigeria.


“I am a former Chairman of Speakers forum, two-term Chairman of Governorship forum, coupled with my interaction as Presidential DG campaign, I have what it takes to lead a country like ours.”

He noted that even though he was aware that Governor Bello is a contestant, he as an older, with more experience should be given the chance to lead so that he will provide him with the needed experience in governance.

“I am aware that His Excellency is also a contestant, but I am the only leading contestant, older with more experience and I want to inform him that I will provide him with the necessary experience he needs to govern when the time comes”, he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

2023: I have more experience in governance than  Yahaya Bello, says Amaechi

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

2023: I have more experience in governance than  Yahaya Bello, says Amaechi

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

You might also like
Latest News

Teachers without TRCN certification are unqualified, FG insists as 9,204 sit for…

Latest News

Oyo to partner Gates Foundation, Michigan State University funded project on African…

Latest News

IPOB charges Kumuyi, CAN not to ignore advice on security

Latest News

Edo 2023: We are set for primaries, says PDP Secretary

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More