2023: I am not in talks with opposition to fly guber party ticket ― Smart Adeyemi

Senator Smart Adeyemi has disclosed that is not in talks with the opposition to fly their party ticket in the Kogi State gubernatorial election in 2023.

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district of Kogi state who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media, Adeleye Oluwafemi Godwin, said his attention has been drawn to an obviously co-ordinated misinformation and a falsehood being circulated in some sections of the media, deliberately aimed at smearing the Senator’s popularity and integrity.

The statement read as follow: “Having read the purported junk story scribbled by one Dr Sha’aba Mustapha Ndako , who claims he hails from Kotonkarfe, this is what we have to say. It is needless to resort to such chaffy and uncultured epistle from agents of “Divide and Rule. We think it wise to debunk the said write up set to misinform innocent citizens and the general public

“To set the records straight, Senator Smart Adeyemi is not in talks with the opposition to fly their party ticket in the Kogi State Gubernatorial Election.

“The Senator is focused and dedicated to delivering on his campaign promises to the people which we can already see.

“It is imperative to state unequivocally that Senator Smart Adeyemi is committed and loyal to the All Progressive Congress (APC), the party adjudged as the widely acceptable party in the whole of Nigeria.

“Distinguished Senator Smart Adeyemi (CON) is a political asset who is passionate about canvassing more support for the candidature of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello who is running for the office of President come 2023, under the platform of our great party, the APC. He remains steadfast in giving his unwavering support to the Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello administration in Kogi State and will NEVER betray the trust reposed in him by the Governor who supported his ambition in the 2019 Senatorial Election and subsequently the rerun election and has continued to support the Senator and his constituents across the State and beyond.

“The Senator is a party man to the core who joined the ruling party based on his personal conviction about the all progressive party ideology. Those who know the Senator well, they understand that he is not accustomed to carpet crossing

“We will continue to resist falsehood in every form and in its entirety. Our position remains thus: everyone is encouraged to run their race based on capacity and tract record. The continuous peddling of lies and penning down figments of one’s imagination will not get you to your assumed promise land

“The general public should therefore be wary and by this rejoinder, completely disregard the misinformation, antics and schemes of this fifth columnist and rabble rousers of our great state.