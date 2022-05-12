2023: I am most experienced aspirant to succeed Buhari ― Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has declared that among the presidential aspirants jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, he is the most experienced and prepared to be the next leader to address the myriad of challenges bedevilling the nation.

Osinbajo, who spoke at the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Thursday in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders and All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates across the country ahead of the primaries, noted that his aspiration was necessitated by his commitment to offering himself for service to the people and the nation.

According to him, his interventions as the vice president and the acting president has exposed him to the peculiarities and opportunities in the country, adding that he is determined to build on this and place the country on the pedestal of development.

Osinbajo added that working under President Buhari whom he described as a transparent and honest leader is one of the things that has prepared him for the bigger task of leading the nation in 2023.

He said, “I want to say that my aspiration to be president of the country is one that is informed by first, the fact that God has given me the opportunity to offer myself for this country for the past seven years. For these years, I have served as vice president and acting president.





“I have also worked under a very open and transparent President who has given me every opportunity to understand some of the issues and challenges that affect a country of size and diversity like Nigeria.

“So I have all these opportunities and I must say that having had those opportunities and when the time for people to put themselves forward to run as president, I believe it will be irresponsible of me after seven years, not join the race.

“So, among the aspirants, I am the most with the experience and knowledge at the federal level to do this job and we will hit the ground running from day one, God willing.

“The time has come for me to put myself for the task ahead and I must add that my sole objective is to serve this country and the people, that is the reason why I am here in Ekiti to consult with the stakeholders and of course the party delegates.”

He commended the traditional ruler for his fatherly advice and efforts at ensuring peace and stability in the community, noting that his visit to the palace was heartwarming and treasurable.

Responding, Oba Adejugbe who eulogised the vice president for his contributions to the development of the country in the last seven years, disclosing that he has the needed qualities to be president.

Ewi who prayed for him on his aspiration, said, “the next president should remember the traditional institutions for critical roles in nation-building rather than advisory or visitations during elections every four years.”

