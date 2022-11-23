2023: How Tinubu will retain Presidency for APC ― Senator Nnamani

Former Enugu state governor and Senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani have said the performance of Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his network of associates would come in handy for him in his aspiration to lead the country.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/NEPAD made the declaration in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) last June at the convention held in Abuja.

Nnamani, who incidentally is a chieftain of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) noted that the APC presidential candidate has proven himself to be a political leader and mentor; who built the necessary bridges, paid his dues, and nurtured political heavyweights.

The statement read in part, “A competent leader develops support for their plans in order to involve people and groups in the decision-making and policy-enactment processes.

“Similar to how different organizations require different kinds of leaders tailored to their needs, local, state, and federal governments require political leaders who can translate divergent viewpoints and conflicting interests into laws and practices that advance equality and opportunity for all.

“People are believed to follow a leader who will take them where they want to go, but a competent leader will also take them to where they should go.

“I can’t help but feel that when Tinubu and his transition working group began what will be remembered as Nigeria’s largest political reform, which elevated Lagos state to one of the biggest economic centres in Africa, the majority of residents of Lagos state did not envision the city as it is today after living through three decades of military rule, during which they witnessed first hand a crumbling health system, collapsing school buildings, poor social services, and the rest.

“The city boy substantially enhanced the lives of individuals who reside in Lagos state with his visionary reforms in the health, school, justice, works, and infrastructure sectors, which we have reviewed in the past weeks.

“Tinubu has guided numerous mentees from various states from political boyhood to political adulthood in his capacity as a political mentor. A trait transformational leaders like Tinubu and the class of 1999 governors have. Tinubu mentees have gone on to hold various leadership positions in Nigeria.

“But we cannot discuss some of his mentees who he has nurtured from political boyhood to adulthood without mentioning our very own Anambra Son, Ben Akabueze, whom Tinubu influenced his appointment as the commissioner for economic planning and budget in Lagos state after seeing his achievements as the CEO of NAL Bank Plc, (now Sterling Bank Plc).

“Ben Akabueze, a well-known chartered accountant through Tinubu rose through the ranks to become the Director-General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s budget office.

“Currently serving as Nigeria’s Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare of Oyo state served as Tinubu’s special adviser on media.

“After eight years as governor of Osun state, Rauf Aregbesola, who also served as Lagos state commissioner for works under Tinubu, is currently Nigeria’s minister of Interior. The philosopher king and consummate intellectual former Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi will always come to mind.





“Similarly, Babatunde Raji Fashola, who was Tinubu’s chief of staff, before serving as Lagos State governor, is currently the Minister for Works and Housing, while the current governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, served as Tinubu’s commissioner for commerce. Tinubu’s first chief of staff and Commissioner of Lagos state then, Alhaji Lai Mohammed from Kwara state is currently serving as minister for information and culture.

“While honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, the current speaker of the House of Representatives, was first elected to the House in 2003 courtesy of Tinubu.

“Don’t forget, our own Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON, served as Lagos State attorney general and commissioner for justice during Tinubu’s tenure.

“While leaders in comfortable conditions offer an even easier life whether they can provide it or not, revolutionary situations like the fight for Nigeria’s democracy prior to 1999 forged exceptional leaders like Tinubu and many others who demand great work ethics, confidence and ‘can do spirit’.

“Because of Tinubu’s mentoring philosophy and motivation to find the best brains from wherever to complete the required job, Lagos state is what it is today.

“In today’s political sphere, our inability to distinguish between confidence and competence, our attraction to charismatic people, and our inability to withstand the allure of narcissistic people have led several nations to elect individuals with no background in politics to the highest office in their various countries, thereby turning a bad situation worse.

“Nigeria’s current dispensation Nnamani opined calls for ready and experienced hands like Tinubu and not beginners to lead the nation to greater heights.”

