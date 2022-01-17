2023: How Osinbajo will perform if empowered —ITRL

AS several persons continue to declare intention to run for Nigeria’s president in 2023, an impact assessment report by “The Identify the Right Leader (ITRL) Initiative” has ranked Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo as the best person that can steer the ship of the nation forward. The report, titled: The Unveiling: Osinbajo, If Empowered, made available to the Nigerian Tribune, gave three factors that informed its decision to tip Osinbajo as best to be supported to be next President of the nation.

In arriving at its conclusion, the analysis considered the performance of Osinbajo as the Attorney General of Lagos State, as vice president and Acting President, comments from leaders and an examination of his famous quotes, Osinbajo’s policies and impacts of his actions in government.

With reference to Osinbajo’s performance as Attorney General, the report noted that he was credited with “undertaking far-reaching significant judicial reforms in the state covering areas including judges’ recruitment, remuneration, training, and discipline. These reforms have profound impacts which include: reducing man-hours and the average time for the dispensation of justice, improved access to justice for the masses, restoring people’s confidence and belief in the judiciary and more importantly, reducing instances of corruption and inefficiency in the Lagos Judiciary.”

During his service to Lagos, the ITRL pointed out that Osinbajo took the Federal Government to court 12 times, including to the Supreme Court, on matters of states’ rights, federalism, and restructuring, and most famously his challenging the “illegal and unconstitutional” withholding of funds belonging to the Lagos State government in 2002.

As vice president, the report noted that Osinbajo’s impacts were felt in the Niger Delta region, especially his ability to solve seemingly complicated and endless bloodletting in the Niger Delta effortlessly through his ability to communicate clearly and solve problems.

Also as vice president, Osinbajo was acknowledged for this role in designing the Niger-Delta New Vision (NDNV) which brought about productive partnerships between oil-producing communities, the government and oil companies.

“In a region that accounts for over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s resources, achieving stability in the Niger-Delta had serious economic advantages for the nation’s revenues. Having a message and knowing when and how to pass it can prove decisive in bringing about peace and development,” the report further added.

As acting president, the report maintained that Osinbajo authorised a comprehensive construction of the insurgency-affected NorthEast in 2017, just as the report noted that Osinbajo’s order to the Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff to relocate to Maiduguri, increased and sustained the tempo of the Army in its fight against insurgency in 2017.

“As Acting President, the report maintains that Osinbajo authorised a comprehensive construction of the insurgency-affected North-East in 2017. By then, policy analysts started calling for changes in the nation’s counter-insurgency measures. Some of the policy recommendations include development programmes. This was after the military option had shown little results. As part of reconstruction efforts in the North East, Osinbajo established the North East Children’s Trust (NECT) to provide educational and extensive-care support to thousands of children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency in the region in 2017.”

The report noted that Osinbajo performed more as attorney general and acting president, but did more of advocacy as vice president owing to constitutional restraints surrounding the office.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!