2023: Help sensitise Nigerians against double registrations, INEC pleads with media

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu has again urged the media to sustain its sensitisation of Nigerians against double registrations.

Yakubu made the appeal on Friday at the Commission headquarter in Abuja in his remarks at the quarterly consultative meeting with media organisations.

He maintained that the enlightenment was necessary to guide Nigerians to avoid multiple registrations.

On the forthcoming off-season elections in Ekiti and Osun states, the INEC Chairman said his Commission has been making conscious efforts to ensure seamless processes.

He said: “There is a lot of information for public enlightenment and sensitization. We seek the support of media organisations in this regard.

“Related to the issue of voter registration is the issuance of PVCs. We are aware that Nigerians want to know when their PVCs will be available for collection. We appreciate the role of media organisations in encouraging and mobilizing eligible Nigerians who have not registered to do so. At the same time, we want you to continue to sensitise them that those who had registered at any time previously need not register again.

“For those who have completed the registration, the Commission is right now undertaking the most comprehensive cleaning up of the data to ensure that only eligible citizens are added to the voters’ register for the 2023 General Election. We will share our findings with Nigerians very soon. The actual dates for the collection of the PVCs nationwide will also be announced very soon.

“In the next 23 days, February 12, 2022, a major end of tenure election will hold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to elect 6 Area Council Chairmen/Chairwomen and 62 Councillors. This will be followed by two governorship elections in Ekiti State on June 18, 2022, and Osun State on July 16, 2022,” the commission noted.

Giving an update on the Ekiti governorship polls, Prof Mahmood said: “Party primaries for the Ekiti State governorship election are scheduled for January 4–29, 2022. For the Osun State governorship election, primaries will hold from March 12, 2022.

“In the case of Ekiti State, all the 18 political parties have indicated their intention to participate in the election and have already served the mandatory notices for their primaries to elect their candidates as required by law. The Commission’s preparation for the three off-cycle elections is one of the issues for discussion at this meeting.

“In addition to the end of tenure elections, six bye-elections are scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 26, 2022, in Cross River, Imo, Ondo and Plateau States.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Help sensitise Nigerians Help sensitise Nigerians

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Help sensitise Nigerians Help sensitise Nigerians