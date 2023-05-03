Oyo State Pilgrim Welfare’s Board Muslim wing has said it will commence medical screening and orientation exercises for intending pilgrims on Thursday 4th and Saturday 6th, May 2023.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Board’s Chairman, Prof. Sayed Tunde Malik on Wednesday.

According to the statement, intending pilgrims within Ibadan and Ibarapa would be attended to on Thursday 6th May, while people from Oyo, Ogbomosho, Oke-Ogun and other cities are scheduled for Saturday, May 4.

The statement also stated that the exercise is commencing at 8 am daily and urged the intending pilgrims to be prompt and attend accordingly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You’re wrong, our mandate was ‘stolen’ by your party, LP replies Buhari

In a counterattack, Labour Party (LP) on Friday rubbished claims by President Muhammadu Buhari on the outcome of the 2023 presidential election held February 25…

I relocated to church, but my wife still comes to fight me, threatens to kill me





A man, Abiodun Akinyemi has pleaded with Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State to end the 18-year-old wedlock between him and his wife, Bose Akinyemi on the grounds that she was quarrelsome and always fighting him.…

The town where all 6,000 inhabitants live in the same street

A town in Poland is currently generating interest over its unusual layout where all the houses inhabited by over 6,000 residents are on the same street in a single lane demarcated by just a road…

I felt like I won a jackpot when I had my first 5.0 CGP —Oluwapelumi Adejumo, best graduating student, Faculty of Engineering, FUOYE

Oluwapelumi Adejumo is the best graduating student of the Faculty of Engineering, Federal University Oye Ekiti for the 2020/2021 academic session. He graduated with a CGPA of 4.92 in Mechanical Engineering. In this interview by YUSUF ABDULKADIR, he speaks about his academic journey and how he achieved the feat.…