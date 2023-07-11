The slow pace experienced in the homeward flights in which Nigerian airlines were unable to get more slots to airlift Nigerian pilgrims from the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after completing their Hajj rites seems to have come to an end as the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has secured more slots for the airlines.

The Nigerian airlines, Air Peace; Azman Air; Max Air and Aero Contractors, approved to airlift pilgrims from the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have not been fully involved in the airlift operation so far.

Out of the 11, 416 pilgrims airlifted back home as of 10:48 am (12:48 pm, Saudi time), only a paltry 2, 385 were airlifted by Nigerian Airlines, while the remaining were flown back to the country by Saudi Arabian airline, Fly Nas.

NAHCON on Tuesday informed that the Nigerian airlines would from tomorrow (Wednesday) begin to operate their inbound flights optimally.

A press release, signed by NAHCON’s Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Alhaji Mousa Ubandawaki, made available to Nigerian Tribune from Makkah, stated that this was the outcome of the high-level meeting between the commission and the Saudi authorities, General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA) on the slow pace of the airlift operation.

According to Ubandawaki, “Beginning from tomorrow Wednesday, 12th July, 2023 all the Nigerian licensed carriers would begin to operate their in-bound flight to Nigeria optimally.

“This was the outcome of the high-level meeting between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and the Saudi authorities, General Authority on Civil Aviation (GACA) on the slow pace of the airlift operation.

“With the situation, Max Airline with three aircrafts on its fleet will be able to operate all the aircraft to Nigeria everyday, the same with Aero Contractors, Air peace, Azman and Arik Air which is dedicated to the airlift of private tour operators.”

The new development, he noted, is expected to ease the strain on the agitation of Nigerian pilgrims who have been anxious to return to Nigeria since the conclusion of the Hajj rites on June 30.

The release added that the development will also increase the pace of airlift operations, which have been bogged down by non-availability of slots to the Nigerian licensed carriers, especially by the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE