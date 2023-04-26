The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has resumed orientation for this year’s intending pilgrims.

A statement issued to newsmen by the board’s public relations officer Muhammad Aliyu said the second phase of the education and orientation exercise for pilgrims will commence on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th April 2023, after the fasting of the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Director of the Board, Mallam Abubakar Evuti who disclosed stated that the activities have been outlined to actualise the success of the operation and ensure that intending pilgrims are well prepared for the spiritual journey to the holy land of Saudi Arabia.

Evuti explained that the Board would ensure that intending pilgrims get the rudiments of performing hajj in order to have value for their hard-earned money paid to perform the religious obligation.

The Director disclosed that intending pilgrims who paid through Abaji, Kwali and Gwagwalada area councils as well as those who registered through the Hajj Saving Scheme would be trained on Saturday 29th of April while those who registered through the Headquarters, Bwari, Kuje and Abuja Municipal Area councils would have their orientation exercise on Sunday 30th of this month at the permanent Hajj Camp located at Bassan Jiwa, close to the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport, Abuja.

He said that, as usual, Islamic scholars and relevant stakeholders have already been mobilized for the exercise scheduled to take place from 8 o’clock in the morning each day.

The statement added that the orientation exercises that is been conducted in phases would enable the intending pilgrims to get enlightened on the hajj rites as well as guidelines and new policies introduced for this year’s hajj by the Saudi authorities and National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

It disclosed that medical screening for the intending pilgrims would be conducted from Friday 5th to Sunday 7th May, while inoculation exercise for all the intending pilgrims would be conducted from Monday 15th to Wednesday 17th May 2023 in line with the procedure for the trip to Saudi Arabia.

He advised intending pilgrims to participate in all activities earmarked by the Board for proper guidance to get value for their money without any hindrance.

Evuti, therefore, warned all intending pilgrims who are yet to return their completed application forms or submit their international passports to do so to enable the Board fast track the process of obtaining their travel documents in good time before the commencement of airlift to Saudi Arabia.





