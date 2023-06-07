The 2557 intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Muslim Holy pilgrimage have been charged to remain law abiding and good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria throughout their religious sojourn.

The charge was made by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya while bidding the intending pilgrims farewell in an address he delivered at the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board office.

Inuwa Yahaya told them that, “While in the holy land, please be good ambassadors of yourselves; good ambassadors of your communities, your local government areas, Gombe State and Nigeria, so we can all be proud of you.”

The Governor called on the pilgrims to stay free of anything that may mar their spiritual exercise, personal or state’s reputation just as he reminded them that in the holy land, law can take its course on anybody found wanting of any mischievous or unwholesome act.

While wishing the pilgrims a hitch free Hajj exercise, the Governor encouraged them to intimate their guides on anything they do not understand saying that his administration is on its feets to ensure the state pilgrims had best Hajj expirience right from Nigeria to the holy land.

He also spoke on the current socio-economic realities in the country and charged the pilgrims to intensify prayers for God’s intervention.

He stressed that, “Intensify prayers for yourselves, Gombe State and Nigeria for God’s intervention into our recent experiences. Nigeria is faced with multifaceted challenges, that only through the merciful intervention from the God Almighty wecan get through”.

The Governor equally charged Hajj officials at all levels to discharge their duties with sincerity, diligence and patriotism for a seemless Hajj exercise.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman, Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, the Emir of Dukku, Haruna Abdulkadir Rasheed, appreciated the Governor for his tireless commitments to ensuring a hitch free Hajj exercise.

While encouraging the state’s pilgrims to concentrate on their worship rather than spending, the Chairman charged them to cooperate with the state, national and international Hajj officials for a successful exercise.

In his address of welcome, the Executive Secretary of the Board, Alhaji Sa’adu Hassan, commended the Governor for securing a conducive accomodation for the state’s pilgrims in the holy land.

He said that initially a 350 capacity plane was billed to airlift the state pilgrims, but with the Governor’s commitments, a 550 capacity aircraft is secured to take the first batch of the pilgrims.

He said that after screening of the shortlisted pilgrims, the airlift is commencing in earnest on Wednesday.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Da’awa Committee, Sheikh Adamu Girbo (Retired), said that all necessary Hajj trainings and teachings were fully conducted for the pilgrims, right from local governments to state level.

He advised them to imbibe the spirit of modest spending while in the holy land.

Earlier before the farewell, Sheikh Mukhtari Musa Ɗanbayo took the 2557 pilgrims through the rudiments, do’s and don’ts of the spiritual exercise to make it a success.