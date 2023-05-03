The Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-MPWB) has concluded arrangements for the screening of intending pilgrims to ascertain their health status and capability of performing the 2023 Hajj exercise.

Also, the board disclosed that a total of 3651 intending pilgrims have completed their payments, while others who are yet to complete their payments are expected to do so on or before next week’s Monday.

Making this disclosure yesterday, the board’s Director, Malam Abubakar Adamu Evuti, said the intending pilgrims, who made a deposit of N2, 500,000.00 were asked to pay up the balance of N2,919,000.00 2023 Hajj fare for the FCT as released by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on or before the NAHCON deadline of 21st April 2023.

Evuti noted that the medical exercise will commence on Friday 5th May 2023, with intending pilgrims from the Bwari area council and Headquarters, follow by those from Abaji, Kwali and Gwagwalada Area Councils on Saturday 6th May 2023, while those who registered through Kuje and Abuja municipal area councils, as well as those who registered under the Hajj Savings Scheme, will be screened on Sunday, 7th May 2023 respectively.

He added that the inoculation exercise which enables us to secure yellow cards for this year’s intending pilgrims will be conducted simultaneously with the final phase (practical) of the education and orientation on Saturday 13th to Sunday 14th May, 2023.

According to him, the board has already secured befitting accommodations for our intending pilgrims around the Hafair area in Makkah which are a short distance to the holy Masjid (Haram) which is within the range approved by NAHCON. Arrangements with caterers and all other service providers in Saudi Arabia have been signed and sealed.

He said: “So far a total of 3651 intending pilgrims have completed their payments and the board has since continued with the process of securing their visa as soon as the portal is open, we shall commence the application and printing of their visa for the journey.

“Our preparation for this year’s operation commenced with the collection of hajj fare deposit as from 2022, pegging the minimum deposit at N2.5 million and a reasonable number of intending pilgrims booked for their seats with the Board even before the release of our initial Hajj allocation of 3520 seats by the NAHCON.

“In order to equip our intending pilgrims with the basic rudiment of hajj rites and relevant guidelines for the exercise, the Board conducted the first phase of Education and Orientation exercise at our Permanent Hajj Camp, Bassan Jiwa near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja in March this year, and the second phase was conducted last weekend.

“One of the innovations we introduced this year is to allow intending pilgrims to choose the flight they intend to travel with in order to curtail the challenge of No-Show experienced by the board last year during the airlift to Saudi Arabia. Any pilgrim who refuses to show up for his/her flight would be sanctioned by the board and may even result in forfeiting the trip this year.

“I would like to reaffirm the readiness of the board and indeed the FCT administration in ensuring that intending pilgrims from the Territory get the best services ever in Hajj exercises in line with the best global practice in the Hajj Industry as necessary measures have been put in place to record more successes in the operation even though each hajj exercise come with its own peculiarities.





“I will like to place on record our profound appreciation to the Honourable Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, the Honourable Minister of State FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola and Director of Human Resources, Mallam Muhammad Bashir for their unflinching support to the Board, at all times.

“I must also express my appreciation to the entire management and staff of the board who have been putting in their best to ensure the success of Hajj operations in accordance with the mandate of organizing hitch-free Hajj exercises over the years.”

