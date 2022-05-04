2023: Group donates N15m for Osinbajo’s APC nomination form

The Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO), a foremost progressive grassroots organisation supporting the ambition of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in next year’s election, has donated N15 million to support the purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form.

Convener of the group, Mr Foluso Ojo, indicated that more than 98 per cent of donations came from small donors of less than N5,000.

In his words, “over 5,000 Nigerians have donated this sum to declare their solemn faith in the candidacy of Vice-President Osinbajo to build a better Nigeria based on fairness, equity, justice, patriotism and hard work. We will not disappoint them.”

The donation, he said, was crowdsourced in five days, describing the development as a show of faith of the Nigerian people in the Osinbajo project.

The organisation, with over 1.5 million members in over 8,900 wards that make up the federation, promised to mobilise 20 million votes for the vice president at the general election, if given the APC ticket at the May 31 primary.

