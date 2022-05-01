2023: Group condemns endorsement of guber candidate by Ebonyi governor

An Ebonyi State socio-political group, under the auspices of the Ebonyi Visionary Youth Movement, has condemned the endorsement of Ogbonna Nwifuru by the state governor, David Umahi, as his successor come 2023.

The group, on Wednesday, made this known in a press statement signed by its State Director, Joshua Raphael Itumo; Secretary-General, Okpani Ogbonna; Ebonyi North Zonal Coordinator, Ikele Stephen; Ebonyi Central Zonal Coordinator, Nte Nonye; and Ebonyi South Zonal Coordinator, Egwu David; and which was seen by the Nigerian Tribune.

According to the group, it is joining its members in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to express their dissatisfaction over the recent political development in the state.

The statement reads in part: “We are worried over the wrongful endorsement orchestrated by his excellency David Nweze Umahi, which is inconsistent with the provisions of the constitution of our dear party, APC.”

The group went on to make eight recommendations as regards the development.

The group stated that it welcomes the idea of the party constituting a zoning committee and wishes the committee to hasten up the assignment and submits its report.

The group demanded that the situation in the state, vis-a-vis choosing candidates, should be through dialogue and proper consultation.

The group admonished the governor, who according to the statement, said he is neutral and has no choice of a successor, to maintain his position in that regard.

The statement also reads in part: “That the recent endorsement of the embattled speaker, Honourable Ogbonna Nwifuru, is not only wrong, but also condemnable and a betrayal of Governor Umahi’s earlier stance, which is capable of generating crisis in the state and causing the party the 2023 general elections.

“That we, alongside every well-meaning Ebonyi youth, particularly the APC youth, resist any form of imposition of a candidate on the party, as this will lead to a collapse of our party in Ebonyi State.”

The group advised the governor to ensure that every aspirant vying for councillorship, state House of Assembly, House of Representatives, senate and governorship positions should be properly consulted and dialogued with for a consensus and harmonisation. The group added that if this fails, a credible primary election should be conducted to choose candidates, as such will enable their party to win the 2023 elections.

The statement also reads: “We call on the leader of our great party, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, to quickly intervene in Ebonyi State and call the governor to order.

We also call on the leadership of our party, led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu; the National Executive Committee of APC; the State Executives of APC in Ebonyi State, led by Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha; and others, to quickly arrest the situation to forestall a possible disintegration of the party in Ebonyi State.”