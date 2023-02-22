By Michael Ovat- Awka

Three days to the Presidential election, a South East advocacy and social political group, Igbo Restoration Group, has appealed to people of the zone, especially, the youths not to allow violence disrupt the voting process in the region, saying the 2023 Presidency is a divine-driven plan to redeem Igbo from their lost glory in the affairs of the Nigerian State.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed and made available to Journalists in Awka, on Wednesday, by the group Coordinator, Dr. Emmanuel Obiano.

Obiano noted that, if the election is conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner, it will as well restore Ndi-Igbo to dignity and equality in the nation’s discus.

According to him, in the statement, “Only a few days stand between us and the Presidential Election of Saturday, February 25, 2023, any full-blooded Igbo that sucked the mother’s breast should know why this Presidential Election is critical for Ndi-Igbo.

“This is a Divine-driven plan to redeem Ndi-Igbo from their lost Glory and restore them to dignity and equality in the affairs of the Nigerian State.

“Every registered Igbo voter anywhere in Nigeria is called upon to make every necessary sacrifice to cast his/her vote where it matters most in the Presidential Election.If you have to travel to vote, do so.

“We appeal for calm in the South-East to enable voters turn out en-masse. We appeal to all aggrieved youths threatening violence and insecurity to sheath their swords.

“Insurgency and banditry in the North have subsided because they value forthcoming elections and want massive voting to take place in their territories. Do not allow the South-East to be made a scape-goat or lose out in this”

We are appealing to OHANEZE, Traditional Rulers, Presidents-General, Village and Kindred Heads, Parents and the Clergy to call to order any of their wards propagating violence in any part of Igbo-land. If it needs ostracizing any defaulting individual or group, let it be done. An Igbo adage says that even the madman in the street has ‘close relatives’.

We suggest that in any community where violence is reported during this period of election, the Traditional Ruler, the President-General and the Village Head should be sanctioned.





History is about to be made and recorded, so, Ndi-Igbo are advised to act wisely to be recorded on the good side of history, for posterity must judge. Ndi-Igbo, shine your eyes. Ndi-Igbo, safeguard your homeland.

Ndi-Igbo, vote wisely, the Coordinator concluded.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the appealed is as a result of the constant attacks in the South East States, particularly on security and INEC facilities by some hoodlums championing no election in Biafra land.