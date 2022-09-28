2023: Group call on Nigerians to desist from electoral violence, hate

A faith-based organisation, Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDPF) has called on Nigerians to desist from actions that encourage hatred and electoral-motivated violence.

IDPF, which is made up of hundreds of Christians and Muslims disclosed this in a statement signed by its Co-Chairmen, Bishop Dr Sunday Onuoha and Alhaji Kunle Sanni Ishaq.

The forum also called on Nigerians and various state actors to work hard to achieve sustainable

peace among the citizens.

“We must work to dismantle the structures that entrench hatred and electoral motivated

violence in our midst, as we approach the 2023 general election.

“Embrace peace, eschew violence, discrimination and hatred, and play politics without bitterness, in order to remain resolute in the development of the country.

“The Nation is faced with lots of peace threatening issues; this includes flood menace

which has ravaged several towns in Nigeria for several decades leaving in its wake the loss of

thousands of lives, shortage of food and billions of naira worth of properties damaged.

“This situation calls for holistic and urgent action on our part as individuals and that of

the government”, the statement said.

It further stated that as conflicts continue to erupt across many parts of the country, displacing many people with its attendant tolls on the masses very negatively, all Nigerians have a role to play in fostering peace and tackling ethnic and religious intolerance.

“IDFP believes that achieving true peace entails much more than mere speculations on

what needs to be done to change the situation around insecurity and hate speeches; true

peace requires building a nation where all citizens feel they can flourish and are free to

live harmoniously.

“We are calling on all our compatriots to join hands together to save our dear nation by

stopping the spread of division through our actions and focus on spreading love in this

election for the unity and development of Nigeria. We should support movements

toward unity in diversity everywhere in our country as peace ambassadors.

“We are using this year’s Peace Day to celebrate our diversities and rejoice in our

commonalities. What we need now in our country is to preach peace and be an example

of peace in our various communities.

“This is an important and urgent invite for preparation by various political parties as we

kick start electioneering campaigns for the 2023 general elections”, the statement added.

