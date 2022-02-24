2023: Group advocates exit of career politicians from nation’s polity

An advocacy group, the National Patriotic Quest has advocated the exit of career politicians from the nation’s polity, attributing it to the socio-economic woes of the country.

The group in a 6-paragraph communique signed by its coordinator, Ahmed Ja’Usman Tijani, said this is the only panacea to the dwindling economic fortune in the Country

It added that this set of leaders have failed to use the instruments of power to build the nation, but are only interested in acquiring power for the sake of power.

It noted with dismay that the same characters are already parading the national space ahead of the conduct of the 2023 general election

This set of politicians, according to the communique, must be rejected for the nation to move forward.

It also added that it is high time we said no to money, ethnic and religious politics.

The communique read in part, “It was agreed generally, that in this nation there are personalities that have created massive values through dint of hardwork, managerial acumen and unbridled spirit of entrepreneurship.

“These men who have created something out of nothing deserve to be pushed forward at this time in order to rescue Nigeria from the edge of the precipice.

“It is the duty of all Nigerians to identify such people, who are not tainted by the murky politics of the past, encourage and support them to participate fully in the forthcoming elections.

“That the era of money politics, which is the anchor and strategy of the career politicians, should be buried forever. We, as Nigerians, should ask ourselves: what is the benefit of the token and gifts that we receive every electoral season in order to foist on ourselves agents of darkness and despoilation as leaders? Would it not be better, if we enthrone leaders who will make Nigeria work for ourselves and our children?

“We need leaders who can transform our health systems, our education, industries, agriculture, security, electricity and infrastructure to the benefit of all.

“We believe that such leaders exist in our midst and it is our duty to support them as we enter another season of electioneering and elections.”