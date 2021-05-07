2023: Governor Buni denies presidential ambition

Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention National Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has denied speculated presidential ambition.

National daily has reported that the Yobe State Governor was plotting to leverage on his leadership of the ruling party to secure its 2023 presidential ticket.

But speaking through his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, Governor Buni noted that it would amount “to insubordination for any loyal party member to start canvassing for any political office two years into the tenure of a sitting President from the party.”

The Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee who equally denied a cold war with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, over the latter presidential ambition maintained that he was preoccupied with the task of governance of his state and rebuilding the party.

The statement read in part: ” We are conscious of the satanic plans being orchestrated by some mischievous elements to cause disaffection to distract the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee party from the onerous task of rebuilding the party and, to discredit the President Muhammadu Buhari led government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is no any disagreement as a grain of wheat between their Excellencies the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan and the Executive Governor of Yobe state who doubles as Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni.

“They have remained good brothers in a very good relationship with a common goal of contributing to the development of their state, party and country.

“His Excellency the Governor of Yobe and Chairman APC Caretaker committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, wish to make it abundantly clear that he is heavily preoccupied with the task of governance of his state and rebuilding the party.

“It amounts to insubordination for any loyal party member to start canvassing for any political office two years into the tenure of a sitting President from the party.

“It should be noted that President Muhammadu Buhari has two more years to complete his tenure, it is compulsory on the party and every loyal member to support him and the APC administration. We cannot contemplate anything outside the set plans of the party.

“It is most unfortunate if Daily Independent can be a tool of spreading falsehood or to play into the hands of ambitious politicians with sinister plans against the APC.

“The media must resist any form of manipulation and stand for truth and justice at all times.”

