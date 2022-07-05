2023: Governor Bello is perfect choice as Tinubu’s running mate ― APC chieftain

Ahead of next week’s deadline for substitution of candidates for the presidential race, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ray Morphy, has said the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello, is the best choice as running mate to the party presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Morphy made the suggestion on Tuesday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Checks revealed that the name of a former member of the APC National Working Committee, Kabiru Masari, had since been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) with speculation that he would be replaced before the deadline for substitution.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at a public function, penultimate weekend, dropped the hint of replacement of Masari as he said he was still searching for a running mate.

While a forum of APC stakeholders from the North-West called on Tinubu to pick his Vice Presidential candidate from the region, their counterparts from the North-East have since demanded that the North Central be allowed to pick Tinubu’s running mate.

Morphy told journalists that the Niger State Governor has the character and competence to compliment the APC presidential candidate.

“Added advantage is that he is a performing governor from the North-central, a zone that is due for the job. More so, he has the experience, the pedigree and the buy-in of both the youths and the elite.”

“There is no doubt that Governor Sani Bello has demonstrated capacity as a leader in Niger state and Nigeria and deserved to be commended and celebrated for what he is doing in the state despite the paucity of funds, the size of the state and security challenges posed by bandits.

“Realising that Niger state is blessed with vast agricultural land, Governor Sani Bello had since the inception of his administration prioritised the development of the agricultural sector and has developed the sector to serve as a catalyst for economic development and job creation. His administration has been a partner in progress with the farmers, providing regular farm inputs, purchasing and distributing tractors to farming households and initiating partnerships with foreign investors in the areas of sugar and rice production.





“He has attracted South Korean Government to invest in the state. The South Korean Government through the Korean International Cooperation has established a modern Rice Processing Complex in Bida, Niger State to improve the competitiveness of rice produced in Nigeria in the international market.”

On the scary security situation in the North Central state, the APC chieftain recalled that “the state government reinvigorated its support to the standing joint operations with logistics and welfare to enable them to clear the crisis-prone communities of Rafi, Shiroro and Munya local government areas of the state under siege by bandits.

“The state government has gone further to use multiple approaches in tackling the menace. For instance, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had in a bid to enhance the efficiency of the vigilantes in the affected local governments, presented more than 300 motorcycles, and over 20 Hilux vehicles to them due to poor accessibility of the roads.

“The essence of empowering the vigilantes is to back up the security agencies and work in accordance with the law for maximum results. The governor also made it a point of duty to compensate families of any officer who lost his or her life or sustain injury in the line of duty.”

