2023: Gov Zulum calls for unity, peace among APC members in Borno

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Borno State Governor, Mr Babagana Zulum, has called for unity and peace among APC by putting their differences aside in order to win the 2023 elections.

Zulum made the call on Thursday in Biu Local Government Area while addressing party supporters, where he said he will sit with all party leaders in the Biu local government to discuss strategies that would assist the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, unity among the party leaders and supporters is one of the critical ingredients in winning the 2023 elections.

He said, “I am appealing to all APC members in Biu to put their differences aside and work for the success of the party”.

“My intention of having a united and strong party is still on in Biu.

“As I said earlier, insha’Allah I will carry all party members along, we won the 2023 elections as a result of the unity we had here, and therefore, we have to do the same to maintain our success here.

Also speaking, the State APC party Chairman Ali Bukar Dalori has said that APC is still the strongest party in the state while urging members and supporters to stay away from other political parties.

He said “I am expressing my optimism over the manner through which the party’s affairs are being handled here in Biu, we will win the 2023 elections but that is not possible without your support.

“I am assuring you that measures have already been put in place at the state level to ensure unity among critical stakeholders and the role of leadership at various levels in achieving and sustaining unity.

He thanked members for their continuous support, urging them to keep up their good efforts.

