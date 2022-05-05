2023: God has not spoken to me yet about my successor ― Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Thursday, said that he has not heard from God concerning his successor in office come 2023.

According to him, he has not endorsed any aspirant under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to succeed him in 2023.

Speaking at his quarterly press conference in Asaba, Okowa reiterated that the primary election to gubernatorial aspirants slated for May 23, 2022, would be free and fair even as he advised each of them to work hard.

The governor’s clarification became inevitable following the gale of confusion amongst the aspirants with each of them claiming to have been endorsed by Okowa.

“The majority of the aspirants calling my name are doing so without my endorsement,” he stated.

He, however, wished that whosoever will succeed him would have the interest of the state at heart to develop, respect and unite Deltans.

The governor debunked the allegation that he hijacked the delegates list for PP primaries saying that it is not in my nature to do such. The truth is that some other people tried to hijack the delegates list outside the arrangement we had with PDP Exco and Aspirants on May 5.

He further mentioned that the political family of the PDP is still intact while he revealed that he was pressured by political bigwigs in the party to pick a ticket for Presidency.

He lampooned the deputy Senate president Ovie Omo-Agege for a campaign of calumny against his administration.

Omo-Agege had accused the administration of receiving over N200 billion as federal allocation without seeing any tangible development in the state.

He said the numerous projects doting the entire state were enough testimonies of the development stride of the administration.

