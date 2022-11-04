2023: George, AA Guber candidate to make Rivers compete among energy cities

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Rivers State, Dr. Dawari George, has said that if elected in 2023 as governor, his administration will make Rivers State compete with other energy cities across the globe.

He said he would invest in education and educational institutions in the state to empower them to generate personnel that would run that state and grows it to be competitive among the best energy cities in other parts of the world.

George reminded the people that Rivers State attained the status of energy city during his years as Commissioner for Energy adding as the governor of the state he would partner with foreign leading universities and embark on a robust discussion on education to advance that status by making the state to compete among the best of energy cities globally.

He stated this Thursday while presenting his manifesto during the inauguration of The Bridge Campaign Council in Port Harcourt, the state capital adding that he would revive the Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout and other industrial layouts in the state if elected governor in 2023.

The governorship hopeful, who is a former member of the House of Representatives, observed the Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout currently looks like a graveyard.

He said: “Under our plan for the industry, innovation, and infrastructure if elected as governor come 2023, we will revive industrial layouts in the state.

“We are proposing a tech economy for Rivers State. We must get Rivers State back as an industrial hub. Trans Amadi Industrial Layout has become a graveyard.

Today, our state is run by strongmen. We will not run the state with strongmen but with strong institutions. We will pump money into the economy of Rivers State. We want to be held responsible for every action that we will take as governor”, he stated.

He added he would run an automated and technology-driven government to plug leakages and wastages in the system stressing that to eliminate the embarrassment of unpaid and delayed pension payments his government would employ expert management of the system which puts the burden on the government and not on the pensioners.

He promised; “Our Campaigns will be issues based. We will avoid any act that will offend the sensibility of the people we want to govern. Rivers people have passed through a lot.”

In his acceptance speech, the director-general of The Bridge Campaign Council, Professor Kikpoye Aaron, predicted that in the next few months, AA will become a household name in the state.

Aaron stated that the manifesto presented by the governorship candidate has shown that he means business and is prepared to be the next governor of the state.

He said: “Dawari George means business. He is not one of those that came just to have their names on the ballot. I can tell you that this candidate, from the manifesto he has presented, has shown that he is here to win.

“I can assure you that in a matter of few months, Action Alliance will become a household name in Rivers State.”





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE