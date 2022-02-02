2023: Gen Abdulsalami cautions politicians, youths against overheating polity

Barely about one year to the 2023 general polls in the country, a former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubarkar has cautioned Nigerian politicians against acts capable of building undue tension and destroying the country and its citizenry.

While politicians who are seeking various elective positions at the federal, state and local government levels should adhere strictly to the rules of the game, the former Nigerian leader and elder statesman, reminded the Political Class that the deployment of youths who are the future leaders to serve as their political thugs amounts to destroying the future leaders, thereby they should not be allowed to do so.

He charged Nigerian youths not to accept the offer by self-centred politicians to engage in self-destruction but seek better opportunities which can be provided if they work towards choosing or voting for leaders who would work for the collective interests of every Nigerians irrespective of their religious, tribal or political inclinations.

The erstwhile Military Leader, General Abdulsalami A. Abubarkar spoke as one of the recipients of the Federal University of Technology ( FUT) Minna, Honorary Doctorate Awards as part of the Institution’s 38th Founder’s Day/30th Convocation ceremony which took place at the Sulaimanu Kumo Convocation Square, Gidan Kwano main campus, of the University on Wednesday.

He, however, lamented the worsening security situation across the country and called on Nigerians to join hands with the Federal Government in tackling the menace of armed banditry and Insurgency bedevilling the country, by providing useful intelligence (information) to security agencies on the Hideouts and the illegal activities of enemies of the country.

According to him, “We are facing a very hard time in this country. We are fighting a war without any morality, without any force. Let us all join hands with security agencies by providing useful information on how to secure the territorial integrity of this nation.”

Gen. Abdulsalami A. Abubakar (rtd) who also encouraged patriotic Nigerians on the need to monitor their immediate environments for aliens with evil intents said, “As we move towards 2023, I appeal to politicians across all three tiers of government to desist from using our children, our grandchildren and our youths as tools for self-destruction.”

Accordingly, he said, “I urge youths to resist being lured into serving as political thugs which will only lead to serving as tools for self-destruction to politicians. You have a better and a more honourable option of securing your future and the future of this country by supporting and voting for individuals who have our collective interest as a people at heart”.

Also speaking, the President African Development Bank (ADB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina and the GMD/ CEO, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari who were also conferred with the Honourary Degree Awards applauded FUT, Minna for the recognition and promised to do their best for the growth and development of the citadel of learning.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubarkar Sani Bello of Niger State in a remark congratulated FUTMinna management under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Abdullahi Bala for setting the pace in technological advancements by the number of achievements recorded in the past four years of his stewardship.

