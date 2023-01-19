2023: Gbolarunmi urges PDP members, leaders to be more committed, dedicated to Atiku’s aspiration

The Coordinator, Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation in Oyo State, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi has urged the members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the state to come out enmass to welcome the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa and other party leaders to the ancient city of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Thursday.

Gbolarunmi, who was a former deputy governor of the state in a statement on Thursday charged PDP members, supporters, loyalists and leaders to be dedicated and committed to their mandate, “which is to deliver Oyo” for Atiku.

To achieve that goal, Gbolarunmi maintained that PDP faithful in the state must face the task ahead with unity of purpose and total dedication to the cause of returning the former ruling party to power at the national level.

He urged members to subsume their personal interests and political ambitions and work for the overall interest of the party at the 2023 general election.

“We should support our presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku, his running mate and other candidates of the party in the state so that we can go to the election united and to win not to lose.

“I want everyone of us to do away from any acts of betrayal and hanky-panky deals, it would be to the benefit of everyone of us if our party emerged winner at the presidential poll”.

While noting that the amended electoral law had made it very difficult for anybody to rig the poll, Gbolarunmi stated that success at the polls would be determined by hard work on the part of the contending parties.

He stressed the need for the party to remain united, adding that party members and leaders should work assiduously to give the party victory in Oyo State, which he described as the political capital of the south west geo-political zone.

“So, i want to plead with ‘Omo Yoruba Atata’ to embrace Atiku and throw your weight behind the PDP presidential flag bearer to takeover Aso Villa come 2023”.