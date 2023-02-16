Israel Arogbonlo

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has said the G-5 (Integrity Governors) does not stand for anybody but rather supports the principles of fairness, equity and justice.

He clarified during a courtesy visit by the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to the Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

“I wish you good luck. I support the principle of fairness, equity and justice and that is what G-5 stands. G-5 does not stand for anybody,” he said.

The Rivers governor also criticized the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for “thinking of whether to obey the Supreme Court order”.

“How can you people be in government at this time, governor of a Central Bank disrespecting the Supreme Court? Where has it happened in any democracy?” He queried.

He also advised the APC presidential candidate and the party’s national leadership not to invest resources in any of the party’s candidates in the State, claiming “none of them will win a single seat in the general election”.

The presidential election is slated to hold Saturday, February 25, with a three-horse race between the trio of Peter Obi (LP), Bola Tinubu (APC) and Abubakar Atiku (PDP) as the leading candidates.

