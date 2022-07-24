2023: Funke Akindele ignores criticisms, says she’s ready

From conquering the movie industry as the producer ‘Omo Ghetto’, of one of the highest grossing movies in Nigeria, Funke Akindele has said she is making the biggest sacrifice of her life to quit movies and focus on politics despite the odds that don’t seem to be in her favour.

As the actress braces up for the task ahead of her, she seems not to be bothered about how her name is being dragged on social media platforms by a section of her fans who are of the opinion that her decision to step into politics was ill-timed and could harm her career.

Since her emergence as the running mate to governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, otherwise known as Jandor, Akindele has been making moves and reaching out to friends in the industry and beyond as she hopes to breath fresh air into the politics of the state with the support of her fans.

Despite criticisms trailing her emergence, Akindele said she is not unaware of what she is getting into as she expected people to react positively and otherwise to the news of her choice as running mate, the actress maintained that she would not let the opportunity to liberate women and slip away from her hands.

It has been weeks since her ex husband Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, announced that they have gone their separate ways but AKindele has refused to comment on the alleged separation despite dropping Bello from her name.

Findings by Glitz also revealed that Akindele has not removed Bello from her Instagram name which still reads Funke Akindele-Bello as of Friday. R gathered that the actress will not be speaking about her failed marriage now.